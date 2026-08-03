After Dharavi, Adani firm to develop 3.3-km Mithi river waterfront

The announcement comes on the heels of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) granting permission to cut 1,693 trees in Dharavi for the redevelopment project. (File Photo)

Along with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) is also taking up the project to rejuvenate the Mithi River and construct a 3.3-kilometre riverside waterfront promenade from the Matunga culvert.

According to officials, a 15-metre wide ‘Green Spine’ for pedestrians and cyclists will connect the riverfront with the Central Park in Dharavi.

There will be cafes, viewing decks and cultural spaces along the riverfront, officials said and added, “The riverfront will be lined with native trees and pollution-absorbing vegetation. Permeable paving and bioswales have also been planned to improve stormwater management, increase groundwater recharge and support the long-term health of the river ecosystem.”