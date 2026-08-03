After Dharavi, Adani firm to develop 3.3-km Mithi river waterfront

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Along with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) is also taking up the project to rejuvenate the Mithi River and construct a 3.3-kilometre riverside waterfront promenade from the Matunga culvert.
According to officials, a 15-metre wide ‘Green Spine’ for pedestrians and cyclists will connect the riverfront with the Central Park in Dharavi.
There will be cafes, viewing decks and cultural spaces along the riverfront, officials said and added, “The riverfront will be lined with native trees and pollution-absorbing vegetation. Permeable paving and bioswales have also been planned to improve stormwater management, increase groundwater recharge and support the long-term health of the river ecosystem.”
The announcement comes on the heels of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) granting permission to cut 1,693 trees in Dharavi for the redevelopment project. Around half of them will be transplanted. Sources said a total of 8,000 trees will be felled for DRP.
Officials from ANDPL said that 40,000 trees would be rejuvenated and planted in Dharavi in five phases. Compensatory plantation will be carried out in Palghar, with 30,000 trees already planted at Chahade. The aim is to plant 75,000 trees this monsoon, said officials.
“Environmental consultancy Terracon has been appointed to carry out the plantation and maintain the trees for five years. The agency will oversee scientific planting, irrigation, protection and maintenance to improve survival rates. It will also submit mandatory survival reports every six months under the afforestation,” said an official.
As compensatory afforestation for the 8,000 trees to be felled, nearly two lakh trees will be planted in MMR.
Construction for the rehabilitation homes of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project has already begun, with residents of Sector 6 being cleared out to make space for more buildings.
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