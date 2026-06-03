Adani Properties highest bidder for MHADA redevelopment projects in Worli, Bandra

Following wins in Dharavi and Goregaon, Adani Properties has emerged as the highest bidder for the cluster redevelopment of premium MHADA layouts at Bandra Reclamation and Worli (File photo for representative use).

After Dharavi and Goregaon’s Motilal Nagar, Adani Properties has emerged as the highest bidder for the redevelopment of two more prime Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) layouts in Mumbai: a 34.33-acre plot at Adarsh Nagar in Worli and a massive 98.27-acre area at Bandra Reclamation.

For the third MHADA layout up for redevelopment at SVP Nagar in Andheri West, over an area of 73.89 acres, a joint venture consortium led by Hanura Realty, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, won the bid.

The bidders’ approval to carry out the redevelopment of the plots awaits clearance from the high-powered committee formed by the Maharashtra government, comprising Additional Chief Secretary of Housing Aseem Kumar Gupta, MHADA CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal, and Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) officials, among others. Officials from MHADA said a request for a meeting has been made.