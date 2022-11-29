Adani group wins bid for Dharavi redevelopment project

The Adani group has won the bid for the coveted Dharavi redevelopment project on Tuesday, one of the largest slum clusters in Mumbai.

Confirming the development, SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, told The Indian Express that the Adani group has quoted Rs 5,069 crore for the project, followed by the DLF group that quoted Rs 2,025 crore.

“There were three bidders in total. However, only Adani and DLF were qualified in the final bidding since the other bidder, Naman Group didn’t qualify,” Srinivas said.

A view of Dharavi from a skywalk. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran) A view of Dharavi from a skywalk. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Srinivas said that his office would approach the state government for the next step to be taken and would form a special committee to oversee the project.