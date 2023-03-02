Adani Group promoter sells shares worth Rs 15,446 cr to US-based GQG Partners

The Adani Group Thursday said GQG Partners, a US-based global equity investment boutique, has invested Rs 15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) in a series of secondary block trade transactions in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

GQC Partners bought 21.13 crore shares from S B Adani Family Trust through the open market.

“We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long-run,” said Rajiv Jain, Chairman and CIO, GQG Partners said in a press release.

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises ended 2.69 per cent up at Rs 1,606.7 apiece and Adani Ports closed 3.50 per cent up at Rs 623.2 per share. The stocks of Adani Transmission and Adani Green ended at 5 per cent and 4.99 per cent higher respectively on BSE.

This comes on the day when the Supreme Court directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete the probe started by it in the wake of the Hindenburg report on Adani Group within two months.

The apex court also set up an expert committee headed by its former judge Justice A M Sapre to review the regulatory mechanism in the wake of the controversy.

The committee will also include former SBI chairman O P Bhat, former Bombay High Court judge Justice J P Devadhar, former chairman of Infosys K V Kamath, former chairman of UIDAI and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilakeni, and Advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan.