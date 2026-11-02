As Adani holds its ground on Mumbai airport shift proposal, airlines turn to Centre

As the deadlock between the Adani Group and the airlines over relocation of international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) continues, the Airline Operators’ Committee (AOC) on Monday, November 2, wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry, seeking its intervention.

In its email to Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Sameer Sinha, highlighting the proposed capacity reduction at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the allocation of slots for the Summer 2027 schedule, the airlines warned that the move, proposed by the Adani Group, could affect existing airline operations.

The AOC termed Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport Limited’s (MIAL) proposal to reduce Terminal 1’s (T1) capacity by five million passengers per annum (mppa) a “unilateral decision” taken without adequate justification.