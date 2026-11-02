As Adani holds its ground on Mumbai airport shift proposal, airlines turn to Centre

As the deadlock between the Adani Group and the airlines over relocation of international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) continues, the Airline Operators’ Committee (AOC) on Monday, November 2, wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry, seeking its intervention.
In its email to Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Sameer Sinha, highlighting the proposed capacity reduction at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the allocation of slots for the Summer 2027 schedule, the airlines warned that the move, proposed by the Adani Group, could affect existing airline operations.
The AOC termed Adani-owned Mumbai International Airport Limited’s (MIAL) proposal to reduce Terminal 1’s (T1) capacity by five million passengers per annum (mppa) a “unilateral decision” taken without adequate justification.
It also alleged that the airport operator had failed to disclose CSMIA’s actual available capacity.
The AOC also claimed that while the projected capacity of T1 is 15 mppa, its actual operational capacity is less than 10 mppa.
The latest communication comes amid MIAL’s original proposal to reduce weekly international operations at CSMIA by 33 per cent from October 26 to accommodate traffic displaced by the redevelopment of the northern section of Terminal 1B.
The redevelopment was initially scheduled to begin in January 2027. However, airlines opposed the proposed cuts, following which the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) directed the stakeholders to work out a mutually agreeable transition plan.
The AOC has now urged the ministry to advise MIAL and the CSMIA slot coordinator to approve and confirm the historical slots of all existing airlines for the Summer 2027 schedule, which begins in late March.
It has also sought adherence to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) slot calendar, and the 2013 MoCA slot allocation guidelines, with decisions to be taken by November 5, the deadline for the Slot Allocation List (SAL).