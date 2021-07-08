Adani Electricity to cut off power supply of Siddharth Colony residents who have not paid bills since 2019

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd said it was taking such action to protect the interests of those who pay their bills. (Representational Photo)

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) has decided to cut the power supply of around 700 residents of Siddharth Colony in Chembur as they have not paid their bills since the last two years.

In August 2019, after a mass power disconnection in Siddharth Colony, the residents had agreed that they will pay their bill every month starting from June 2019. Based on this assurance, the disconnection drive was put on hold. Since then, while most consumers have paid on time, nearly 700 have not paid resulting in an overdue of Rs 2.5 crore.

In 2019, social welfare minister Ramdas Athawale had taken up the cause of these residents and requested the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to restore the supply. The residents had also staged a road blockade in the area.

Thereafter, while nearly 80% of the residents started paying their bills regularly, around 700 consumers continued to default on payments. As such, the burden of non-payment by such consumers falls on the rest. To protect the interest of those paying their bills, AEML can disconnect supply of defaulters under section 56 (1) of Electricity Act, 2003.

A spokesperson from Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. said, “We have decided to cut off power supply of those who have failed to pay their electricity bills since June 2019. AEML has given multiple notices to these consumers. The continued default by them is resulting in undue tariff burden on our other paying consumers. Therefore, we are constrained to disconnect the power supply of these defaulting consumers.”