Adani refuses to budge over shifting international flights to Navi Mumbai

The deadlock between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and airlines over the proposed relocation of international flight operations from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) continued, with the airport operator maintaining that the airport needs to cut capacity of five million passengers annually beginning in March 2027.

In its latest communication to airlines, AAHL said individual carriers would have full discretion over the relocation of their international operations. Airlines can voluntarily shift a portion of their weekly international flights to NMIA, temporarily suspend operations at the terminal until the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1) is completed, or explore other alternatives, it said.

The airport operator reiterated that around five million passengers per annum in capacity would need to be restricted to accommodate the summer schedule of 2027. This comes amid opposition from the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), which has resisted the airport operator’s insistence on finalising a proposed traffic transition plan ahead of the next stakeholder meeting scheduled for October 28.

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Airlines have maintained that they would not agree to the transfer of international operations to NMIA or the cancellation of slots allocated to them at CSMIA. In an email to airport authorities, the AOC said individual consultations or participation in discussions should not be interpreted as collective acceptance or consent on behalf of other airlines.

The AOC has also questioned the rationale for the proposed slot reductions, seeking capacity assessments, operational data and an evidence-based justification for the proposed transfer. It has urged airport authorities to adhere to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2013 slot-allocation guidelines and the International Air Transport Association’s Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines.

The dispute stems from a proposal by Mumbai airport authorities to reduce weekly international flights at CSMIA by 33 per cent to accommodate displaced traffic during the partial redevelopment of T1, initially scheduled to begin in January 2027. Following the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the proposal was deferred.

After a stakeholder meeting on October 13, attended by AAHL leadership, including Jeet Adani and Arun Bansal, the proposed transition was pushed back to March 2027. The airport leadership had indicated that the redevelopment and transition plan would be pursued collaboratively.

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However, airlines continue to seek clarity on the T1 redevelopment timeline, terminal-wise capacity and alternatives to the proposed traffic reallocation plan. The absence of these details remains a key point of contention as discussions continue ahead of the October 28 meeting.