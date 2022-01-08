Ad man, writer and activist Gerson da Cunha passes away

Noted theatre artist, writer and activist Gerson da Cunha passed away on Friday noon following a cardiac arrest. Da Cunha was 92 years old. Through his work spanning decades, first as an ad man and later as an activist, he came to be closely connected with Mumbai’s cultural landscape and civic issues.

Friends and associates remember da Cunha as a stalwart from a generation that was integral to the cosmopolitan life of post-Independent Bombay, keen on ensuring a flourishing of literature, fine art and theatre.

Da Cunha was born in Mumbai in 1929 and grew up in Mazgaon. Graduating in science, da Cunha first worked as a journalist at PTI Reuters and then moved to advertising, where he remained for 25 years. He was CEO of ad agency Lintas from 1955 to 1980.

His advertising years coincided with his great passion for theatre. He was a stage actor and was part of Theatre Group, Bombay. His theatre circle included his younger brother Sylvester da Cunha, Alyque Padamsee, Pearl Padamsee and Zareen Wadia. He is particularly remembered as Othello, in the play directed by Zul Velani in 1956.

Da Cunha was among the first writers for The Earth Times, a not-for-profit conference newspaper started for the 1992 Earth Summit and ran till 2003, formally known as the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. Da Cunha’s daily columns for The Earth Summit were titled View from the South, at times highlighting the importance of legislations turning into on-ground realities.

He also worked with Unicef in Latin America, where he devised social marketing programmes such as inoculation for children in Brazil’s informal settlements and healthy motherhood in Central America. He also served at Unicef’s headquarters in New York. In 2018, he was honoured by the Government of Brazil with a model of Order of Rio Branco for his services to the country while with Unicef.

Writer Vivek Menezes, who was his colleague at The Earth Times and whose parents knew da Cunha well from the 1960s, said, “He was for the socially responsible and morally responsible position at all times, and sentimentally so. I thought of him as a role model.”

This interest in social responsibility was felt deeply in da Cunha’s later years, where he was committed to civic and environmental issues plaguing Mumbai and the country at large.

He was part of the citizen-led Jaago Mumbaikar campaign and the co-founder of Action for Good Governance and Networking in India (AGNI).

Former chief secretary of Maharashtra and former Mumbai municipal commissioner DM Sukthankar, who served as chairperson at AGNI, said that da Cunha was interested in getting the BMC or the government or concerned bodies to remedy problems such as solid waste management, potholes, housing and commuting infrastructure, and road-widening. Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President, who has worked with da Cunha since 2007, described him as “the Bhishma Pitamaha of civic activism in Mumbai” on Twitter.

Da Cunha is survived by his wife, Uma.