Actor Madhuri Dixit buys Rs 48 crore flat in Lower Parel

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit bought a flat worth Rs 48 crore in Mumbai’s Lower Parel.

According to the documents accessed through Zapkey.com, the sale conveyance deed was signed on September 28 of this year. The seller is Calleis Land Development Private Limited.

Madhuri Dixit has purchased the said property in Indiabulls Blu, Lower Parel.

The flat is a part of an upscale project, and is spread over 5,384 sft of area. It comes with seven parking spaces. The actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

In Maharashtra if a women is the homebuyer, one per cent concession on stamp duty is offered. Therefore, on this flat purchase, a concession of one percent was given by the state revenue department.