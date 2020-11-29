Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena year after quitting Congress

Matondkar had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket. (Express photo)

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is all set to join the Shiv Sena, and speculation is rife that she will be formally inducted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a day or two.

Matondkar, 46, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, has already been nominated by the Sena to go to the state’s legislative council under the Governor’s quota.

After quitting the Congress citing “petty politics” last September, Matondkar recently took on fellow actor Kangana Ranaut, who equated Mumbai to “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir” and targeted the chief minister.

During the Lok Sabha polls, while she lost the election by a huge margin to sitting MP Gopal Shetty, Matondkar grabbed eyeballs with her campaign and understanding of politics. Contesting on a seat that was a BJP stronghold, Matondkar won over many in strong Marathi belts in the constituency.

In September 2019, just before the state Assembly polls, Matondkar distanced herself from the Congress citing “petty in-house politics” and said it defeated the “bigger goal” for the party’s city unit.

Before the state cabinet recommended nominations for the legislative council seats from the Govenor’s quota, senior Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the party, too, had approached the actor for the nomination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd