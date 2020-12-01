Actor Urmila Matondkar formally joins Shiv Sena, says impressed with Uddhav’s work as CM

Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray Rashmi Thackeray and others in Mumbai. (PTI)

Nearly a month after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government proposed her name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council, actor Urmila Matondkar formally joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Matondkar, 49, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, quit the party citing “petty politics” last September. Matondkar recently took on fellow actor Kangana Ranaut, who equated Mumbai to “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir” and targeted the chief minister.

Matondkar, after joining the party, said she was impressed by Thackeray’s work after the MVA government completed a year in office. “Maharashtra faced various challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rain and cyclone, and the MVA government has performed very well in this one year. As a CM, he handled the situations very well and interacted with the people like an elder family member whenever required. I am very impressed by Uddhav Thackeray’s work,” she said while addressing the media.

The actor further said she did not see any possibility of Bollywood moving to Uttar Pradesh. “Bollywood industry and Mumbai have a blood relation. I do not see any possibility of Mumbai and Bollywood getting separated,” said Matondkar in response to a question on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with film personalities.

Responding to questions on actor Kangana Ranaut, Matondkar said she has been given “unnecessary importance” and there is no need to speak about it now.

Almost a month ago, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government recommended her name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council from the Sena quota. Matondkar, who joined the Sena at the Thackeray residence in Matoshree, said she would work as a shiv sainik.

Talking about her name being recommended for MLC by the Sena, she said, “Uddhav ji told me that my name is being recommended to further increase social and cultural standards of the legislative council. I am very fortunate for it.”

The actor further said the Congress had also offered her the MLC seat, but she respectfully refused for some other reasons.

Clarifying her stand on joining a political party with a Hindutva ideology, Matondkar said, “Secularism does not mean to hate the other religion or to oppose and hate our own religion. I am Hindu by janma (birth) and karma (work). Religion is not something to show off but to keep in the heart and is a matter of faith.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.