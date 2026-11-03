Actor Tusshar Kapoor gets extortion threat from gangster ‘linked’ to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The threat was made from a person claiming to be gangster Hari Boxer. However, police said that on matching the voice with earlier threats by Boxer, it doesn't appear that the person was Hari Boxer.

Written by: Express News Service
1 min readUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Tusshar Kapoor shared that he has enrolled his 9-year-old son in Hindi classesActor Tusshar Kapoor has got extortion threat from gangster Hari Boxer. (Photo: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)
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Days after firing on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has received a threat from a person claiming to be gangster Hari Boxer demanding Rs 5 crore.

The police however said that on checking the voice with earlier threats by Boxer, it does not appear the person was Hari Boxer. The police suspect it could be someone else taking advantage of the fear created post the firing on actor Tiger Shroff.

Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has in the past issued threats to director Rohit Shetty, actor Ranveer Singh among others following which FIRs were registered.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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