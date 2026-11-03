Actor Tusshar Kapoor gets extortion threat from gangster ‘linked’ to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Days after firing on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has received a threat from a person claiming to be gangster Hari Boxer demanding Rs 5 crore.

The police however said that on checking the voice with earlier threats by Boxer, it does not appear the person was Hari Boxer. The police suspect it could be someone else taking advantage of the fear created post the firing on actor Tiger Shroff.

Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has in the past issued threats to director Rohit Shetty, actor Ranveer Singh among others following which FIRs were registered.