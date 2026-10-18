Actor Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai’s Juhu, escapes unhurt

15 police teams formed to investigate Tiger Shroff Juhu firing incident, trace accused.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
4 min readUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 09:26 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff: Police officer mark the area where Tiger Shroff was shot at. (Credit: Instagram/tigerjackieshroff, Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)Actor Tiger Shroff: Police officer mark the area where Tiger Shroff was shot at. (Credit: Instagram/tigerjackieshroff, Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was shot at by unknown assailants in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening, injuring two members of his staff. The actor is safe. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the attack. Fifteen police teams have been formed to investigate the firing and trace the accused.

A social media post purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing and threatened members of the film industry who work with actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police, however, are yet to verify the authenticity of the post or establish any link between the attack and the gang.

According to a police officer, the incident took place around 7 pm when three men on a motorcycle arrived as Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after playing football. The actor had entered his car when the assailants allegedly opened fire. The bullets missed Shroff, but his driver sustained a gunshot injury. He was admitted to a hospital in Juhu and is out of danger, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg said two people were injured in the attack. Shroff’s driver, Firdous, sustained a minor injury and is out of danger, while another staffer, Umesh Chavan, sustained a bullet injury. Both are being treated in hospital. Shroff did not suffer any bullet injury, Garg said.

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After being alerted, teams from Juhu police station, the Crime Branch and nearby police stations reached the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg and other senior officers also visited the scene. Investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants and trace their movements.

People had gathered to catch a glimpse of him when unknown assailants shot at his car.

People had gathered to catch a glimpse of him when unknown assailants shot at his car. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

Meanwhile, a social media post circulated in WhatsApp groups in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The post, which also mentioned Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the firing and alleged that Shroff had been warned earlier. Police are investigating the post’s authenticity and have not confirmed whether the firing was connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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“I have spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. Shroff had gone to play football. The incident took place when he was returning home after playing football. His driver is injured in the attack, he is safe,” said minister Ashish Shelar, adding that they had been rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

‘Won’t tolerate gang wars in Mumbai’: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has strongly condemned the shooting incident targeting tiger shrof’s vehicle in Mumbai, stating that “gang wars will not be tolerated in Mumbai.”

He also assured that artists need not live in fear, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Congress attacks CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Congress attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, over the incident. “The news of the firing on actor Tiger Shroff’s car is extremely shocking. What on earth is going on in Mumbai?” AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant said in a statement.

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Also Read | US charges Lawrence Bishnoi for attacks on Salman Khan, Gippy Grewal, Moosewala

“The murder of Baba Siddique, the firing at Salman Khan’s house, threats to numerous actors and producers… law and order in Mumbai is in complete shambles,” Sawant said. “The Chief Minister has completely failed!”

 

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Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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