Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Actor Suraj Pancholi seeks NBW against Jiah Khan’s mother for not appearing before court

Pancholi, through his lawyer Prashant Patil, submitted that Rabia, the original complainant in the case, was summoned to appear as a witness but she was not doing so.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 29, 2022 12:51:28 am
Actor Suraj Pancholi is an accused in the abetment to suicide case of actor Jiah Khan.

Actor Suraj Pancholi, who is an accused in the abetment to suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, on Tuesday sought a non-bailable warrant against Rabia, Khan’s mother, claiming that she was not appearing before the court and thus delaying the trial.

Pancholi, through his lawyer Prashant Patil, submitted that Rabia, the original complainant in the case, was summoned to appear as a witness but she was not doing so. It was submitted that she was first summoned in March and then again in June. She made an application before court that she was in the UK and unable to return to India due to “unavoidable circumstances”.  Earlier this month, Rabia had submitted that she was unable to come as it was Jiah’s death anniversary on June 3.

Pancholi’s application states that the CBI has served summons to Rabia but she has not appeared before the court. The court is likely to hear the plea next week. The actor is facing trial on charges of abetting Khan’s suicide in 2013. So far, 14 witnesses have been examined in the case.

