scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Actor Suhasini Mulay stands as surety for Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai court

Gautam Navlakha is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and has been in jail since April 2020.

Suhasini told the special court that she has known Navlakha for nearly 30 years since he is a resident of Delhi where she has also stayed for some time. (File)

Veteran actor Suhasini Mulay appeared before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday as surety for activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, who has been ordered to be placed under house arrest for a month by the Supreme Court.

Navlakha, 73, is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and has been in jail since April 2020.

While allowing him to be placed under house arrest due to his deteriorating health on November 10, the top court had asked Navlakha to produce a local surety of Rs 2 lakh. The court also imposed certain other conditions, including CCTV surveillance, restrictions on use of phone, and no access to Internet.

Suhasini told the special court that she has known Navlakha for nearly 30 years since he is a resident of Delhi where she has also stayed for some time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

Meanwhile, formalities are ongoing in the special court for Navlakha’s release. The NIA also submitted an evaluation report of the premises where the activist will stay under house arrest in Navi Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had cleared the hurdle for the release of Navlakha by waiving the requirement of a solvency certificate for availing house arrest.

More from Mumbai

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the ‘Elgar Parishad’ conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon -Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 05:31:01 pm
Next Story

Shraddha Walkar murder: What women should know about relationship toxicity and red flags

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement