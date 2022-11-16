Actor Suhasini Mulay stands as surety for Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai court

Veteran actor Suhasini Mulay appeared before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday as surety for activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, who has been ordered to be placed under house arrest for a month by the Supreme Court.

Navlakha, 73, is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and has been in jail since April 2020.

While allowing him to be placed under house arrest due to his deteriorating health on November 10, the top court had asked Navlakha to produce a local surety of Rs 2 lakh. The court also imposed certain other conditions, including CCTV surveillance, restrictions on use of phone, and no access to Internet.

Suhasini told the special court that she has known Navlakha for nearly 30 years since he is a resident of Delhi where she has also stayed for some time.

Meanwhile, formalities are ongoing in the special court for Navlakha’s release. The NIA also submitted an evaluation report of the premises where the activist will stay under house arrest in Navi Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had cleared the hurdle for the release of Navlakha by waiving the requirement of a solvency certificate for availing house arrest.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the ‘Elgar Parishad’ conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon -Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.