Actor Sonu Sood deposes as witness in 2014 firing case

ACTOR SONU Sood on Tuesday appeared before a special court in Mumbai to depose as a prosecution witness in connection with an alleged firing which took place at the home of film producer Karim Morani in 2014.

In his earlier statement recorded in September 2014, Sood had told the police that he had acted in the film Happy New Year produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Tours to promote the film were to be held in US and Canada through a company named Cineyug, co-owned by Morani. He said during his deposition on Tuesday, he had learnt from the news about the firing which took place on Morani’s bungalow in Juhu on August 23, 2014.

His statement recorded in 2014 also said that he had received an SMS on August 26 which warned him against joining a tour for the film purportedly sent by gangster Ravi Pujari.

The Mumbai police claim that three men had shot three rounds on the family home of Morani in Juhu in 2014 and fled. A bullet scraped a car parked outside the home and got lodged in a tree. There were no injuries caused.