Actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother granted bail in cheating case

A Metropolitan magistrate’s court on Tuesday cancelled a bailable warrant and granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother, Sunanda, in connection with a cheating case.

The court had last month issued a bailable warrant as she did not appear before it for the hearing. It had rejected the exemption filed on behalf of Sunanda and issued a warrant of Rs 1000.

On Tuesday, she appeared before the court with her lawyer and filed a plea to cancel the warrant. The court allowed her plea and also allowed her application requesting for release on bail. The court allowed her bail on a personal bond and surety of Rs 15,000 or a provisional cash bail of Rs 25,000.

Last month, a sessions court had granted relief to Shilpa and sister, Shamita, granting a stay on the proceedings against them on the same complaint. It had however said that the proceedings against Sunanda can continue.

The complainant, who owns an automobile agency, had alleged that a loan amount given to a firm belonging to Shilpa’s parents was not repaid.