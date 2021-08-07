Actor Sherlyn Chopra quizzed, could be made witness in adult films case

The Mumbai Police crime branch Friday interrogated actor Sherlyn Chopra in connection with the porn racket case on Friday.

Chopra, whose anticipatory bail application was rejected by the sessions court last week, appeared before the property cell office in Byculla around noon, police said. An officer said that she also carried some documents related to the case.

“We are questioning her (Chopra) about her links to the Armsprime company and her association with (businessman) Raj Kundra. She is cooperating with the investigation,” an officer said. Sources said that if she provides crucial evidence in the case, she could be made a witness in the matter.

The property cell has so far arrested 11 persons in the case, including Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, the IT head of his company Viaan Industries. Saurabh Kushwaha, the director of Armsprime Medi Private Limited, was earlier called in for questioning for his connection in the adult film case. According to the police, the accused uploaded pornographic content on online platforms which were available across the country.