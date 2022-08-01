Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 1, 2022 10:40:32 am
August 1, 2022
Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for it for self-protection following a threat letter he had received recently, Mumbai police said Monday. The license has been issued due to “security reasons”, a senior police officer told The Indian Express.
The actor and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat early June, just days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Punjab’s Mansa.
