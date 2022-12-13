scorecardresearch
Actor Sachin Joshi approaches High Court against look-out notice

In October, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai had discharged Joshi in the said case.

The special court had referred to a Supreme Court ruling, which stated that proceedings under PMLA cannot continue in the absence of a scheduled offence. (File)

Actor, producer and businessman Sachin Joshi recently moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Look-Out Circular which continues to be effective against him even after he has been discharged in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In October, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai had discharged Joshi in the said case. The special court had concluded that Joshi was entitled to be discharged on merits of the case and also on the basis of the fact that the predicate offence registered in Aurangabad, based on which the ED had registered a case against the actor, had been closed.

Earlier, discharging Babulal Varma and Kamalkishor Gupta, promoters of Omkar group, the special court had noted that in the absence of a scheduled offence, continuing the case “will be nothing but futile work”. The special court had referred to a Supreme Court ruling, which stated that proceedings under PMLA cannot continue in the absence of a scheduled offence.

A division bench of Justice A S Gadkari and Justice P D Naik was on Monday told by senior advocate Aabad Ponda that his client Joshi was discharged in the case, and nothing remained against him and the LOC against him ought to have been withdrawn.

Advocate Hiten Venegaonkar for ED submitted that revision plea against discharge in the case is pending and is likely to be heard on December 20 and Joshi’s plea can be posted after the said date.

