Actor Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Actor Ranveer Singh appeared before the Mumbai Police on Monday morning to record his statement in connection with the FIR registered against him for posting his nude photographs on social media, officers said. The police had earlier summoned him to the station and had given him time till August 30.

An officer said, “The actor appeared before the investigation officer today morning at 7 am and his statement was recorded till 9.30 am. Based on our questionnaire, he has given a handwritten statement to us.”

A team from Mumbai Police had earlier this month gone to Ranveer Singh’s house and served him summons to appear before the police in connection with the FIR registered against him. While the police asked him to appear on August 22, he sought an extension and was granted time till August 30. The police team had earlier gone to Ranveer’s house on August 12, but the actor was not home.

“We recorded his statement in connection with the FIR registered by the Chembur police station as part of our probe in the case,” said a senior police officer.

On July 26, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly posting nude images from his photoshoot for New York-based Paper magazine on his Instagram account. The action came after the president of a city-based NGO lodged a complaint with the police.