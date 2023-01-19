Actor Rakhi Sawant quizzed for five hours in case filed by Sherlyn Chopra

The Mumbai police questioned actor Rakhi Sawant on Thursday in connection with a case booked against her last year on a complaint of sexual harassment and defamation lodged by actor Sherlyn Chopra.

Accompanied by her husband, Sawant appeared at the Amboli police station, where she was interrogated for nearly five hours.

“We summoned Sawant for questioning in connection with the FIR registered against her last year. After questioning her for a few hours, she was allowed to go (in the evening),” senior inspector Bandopant Bansode said.

Sources said police summoned Sawant after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Dindoshi sessions court a day earlier. Last year Sawant and Chopra filed police complaints against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation, among others.

Based on a complaint by Chopra, the Amboli police booked Sawant and her lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt on November 8, 2022, under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 509 (insulting modesty of woman by act, word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (transmission of obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The next day, the Oshiwara police booked Chopra under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC on a complaint lodged by Sawant.

Verbal altercations between Chopra and Sawant began after Chopra levelled allegations of sexual harassment against actor and producer Sajid Khan. Sawant, while speaking to media outlets, allegedly made defamatory and derogatory comments against Chopra in connection with her allegations against Khan. In return, Chopra allegedly made defamatory and derogatory comments against Sawant while talking to reporters.