scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 14, 2021
Latest news

Actor Neha Shah, friend arrested under NDPS Act

According to Santacruz police, they received a tip-off and raided the actor’s hotel room around 3.30 am and allegedly found the duo consuming charas.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 14, 2021 10:49:06 pm
mumbai newsBoth tested positive in a medical test conducted at Cooper Hospital in Andheri west and were subsequently placed under arrest, police added.

A 26-YEAR-OLD actor Nehal Shah and her friend Ashiq Sajid Hussain, 30, were arrested Monday for alleged possession and consumption of drugs while celebrating the former’s birthday at a plush hotel in Juhu, the police said.

According to Santacruz police, they received a tip-off and raided the actor’s hotel room around 3.30 am and allegedly found the duo consuming charas.

Both tested positive in a medical test conducted at Cooper Hospital in Andheri west and were subsequently placed under arrest, police added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shah, a Khar (west) resident, and Hussain, a Vakola resident, have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of drugs.

Click here for more

“They were produced before a magistrate court and granted bail,” Dyaneshwar Ganore, Senior Police Inspector of Santacruz police station, said. Further probe is on to track the source of drugs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement