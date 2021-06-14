Actor Neha Shah, friend arrested under NDPS Act

Both tested positive in a medical test conducted at Cooper Hospital in Andheri west and were subsequently placed under arrest, police added.

A 26-YEAR-OLD actor Nehal Shah and her friend Ashiq Sajid Hussain, 30, were arrested Monday for alleged possession and consumption of drugs while celebrating the former’s birthday at a plush hotel in Juhu, the police said.

According to Santacruz police, they received a tip-off and raided the actor’s hotel room around 3.30 am and allegedly found the duo consuming charas.

Both tested positive in a medical test conducted at Cooper Hospital in Andheri west and were subsequently placed under arrest, police added.

Shah, a Khar (west) resident, and Hussain, a Vakola resident, have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of drugs.

“They were produced before a magistrate court and granted bail,” Dyaneshwar Ganore, Senior Police Inspector of Santacruz police station, said. Further probe is on to track the source of drugs.