Actor Neha Shah, friend arrested under NDPS Act

June 14, 2021 10:49:06 pm
A 26-YEAR-OLD actor Nehal Shah and her friend Ashiq Sajid Hussain, 30, were arrested Monday for alleged possession and consumption of drugs while celebrating the former’s birthday at a plush hotel in Juhu, the police said.
According to Santacruz police, they received a tip-off and raided the actor’s hotel room around 3.30 am and allegedly found the duo consuming charas.
Both tested positive in a medical test conducted at Cooper Hospital in Andheri west and were subsequently placed under arrest, police added.
Shah, a Khar (west) resident, and Hussain, a Vakola resident, have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of drugs.
“They were produced before a magistrate court and granted bail,” Dyaneshwar Ganore, Senior Police Inspector of Santacruz police station, said. Further probe is on to track the source of drugs.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-