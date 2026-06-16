Actor Manjari Fadnis’s dog-killing claim hits twist: Suspected blood sample was paan spit

A sample collected by forensic experts during an investigation into allegations by actor Manjari Fadnis and other residents that a community dog was killed in a Malad housing complex has turned out to be paan spit rather than blood, police said, even as investigators await analysis of CCTV footage from the premises.

The Malwani police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person after actor Sanket Kadam, also a resident of the same residential complex, approached them alleging that a community dog named “Myki”, which had been living in the housing complex for nearly six years, was brutally killed and its body secretly disposed of. Fadnis, who resides in the same complex, has also publicly alleged that the dog was murdered.

According to police, Myki went missing on May 29. The dog was cared for by several residents, who regularly fed it and ensured it was vaccinated. In her complaint, Kadam stated that around 7 pm on May 29, Fadnis informed her that Myki had not been seen in the premises. The two searched the housing complex but could not locate the dog. They subsequently circulated a message on the society’s WhatsApp group seeking help from residents to trace the animal.

Kadam alleged that certain members of the housing complex had previously objected to the dog’s presence and that attempts had been made to remove it from the premises. She further claimed that the dog had been beaten on multiple occasions in the past. The complaint alleged that an unidentified person had beaten the dog to death and secretly disposed of its body to destroy evidence.

Based on the complaint, the Malwani police registered an FIR on June 6 under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

As part of the investigation, a forensic team visited the housing complex and collected multiple samples from the premises. According to police, one of the samples initially appeared to be blood but forensic examination later found it to be red-coloured paan spit.

Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of the Malwani police station said investigators have so far not found evidence to substantiate the allegation that the dog was killed. Police have seized the digital video recorder (DVR) from the housing complex and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve CCTV footage. Investigators are awaiting the forensic analysis report.

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No arrests have been made in the case so far. Meanwhile, Fadnis shared an emotional video on Instagram alleging that the community dog was brutally murdered. When contacted by The Indian Express on, Kadam said he would call back.