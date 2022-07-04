Actor Kangana pleads not guilty to lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation charge

ACTOR KANGANA Ranaut has pleaded not guilty to the defamation charge in the case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar, paving the way for the trial to begin.

Ranaut appeared before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri on Monday. She is facing charges under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code related to defamation. On an application filed by Ranaut’s lawyer, the court directed journalists and others to vacate the courtroom, after which she submitted that she was not guilty of the offences she had been booked for.

Akhtar alleges that she made defamatory statements about him during a 2020 television interview she had given in the wake of the controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court last year issued a summons to Ranaut, after finding prima facie evidence to proceed with the trial.