Actor Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to turn approver in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

The ED had also submitted in its reply filed on Monday that Fernandez chose to continue to "enjoy the proceeds of crime for herself and her family members.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Tuesday withdrew a plea filed last month to turn approver in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

A day ago, the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the case, had opposed the plea before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court.

“…. (Fernandez) remained in regular and sustained contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar even after having knowledge of his criminal antecedents, who carefully arranged all benefits, gifts and articles for the Applicant out of the ‘proceeds of crime’ involved in the offence of money laundering. This consistent interaction through numerous ways of communication and receipt of benefits negate any claim of being an ‘unwitting victim’ as underlined by the Applicant in the present application and instead highlights her conscious association with the main perpetrator and with the illicit gains,” the ED had said in its plea.