Actor Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from leaving country

ACTOR JACQUELINE Fernandez was on Sunday stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai as there was a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate against her. The LOC was issued in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money laundering case.

The actor wanted to go to Dubai for a show when she was stopped at the Mumbai airport. ED sources said she would now be taken to Delhi for questioning.

The ED had recently filed a chargesheet against Sukesh and others in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. The allegation was that Sukesh, while he was in Tihar jail, had extorted money from the wife of a businessman.

The ED had earlier alleged that they had unearthed monetary transactions between Sukesh and Fernandez. The ED had further alleged that she was also given gifts by Sukesh. Apart from Fernandez, the agency had also called actor Nora Fatehi to join the probe.

An official said the investigation in the case is still on and they will be questioning Fernandez in connection with the case. Till the time the probe was on, the agency did not want Fernandez to leave the country following which an LOC had been issued by them.