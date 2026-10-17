Actor Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against FRRO’s ‘Leave India Notice’

The FRRO on Saturday sent a show-cause notice (SCN) to the actor stating that his registration as an OCI cardholder may be liable to cancellation under Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, based on his explanation and supporting material.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 07:07 PM IST
Imran Khan has been asked to leave India days after he attended a protest in Mumbai (Express Photo by Akash Patil)Imran Khan has been asked to leave India days after he attended a protest in Mumbai (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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Actor Imran Khan on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28, calling it “unconstitutional”.

The notice was issued on October 14 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025, by joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar near August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

The 44-year-old actor sought to quash and set aside the LIN, along with an “immediate stay” on its operation and implementation, pending disposal of his writ plea.

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The plea also sought an interim relief from the court to restrain officials from taking coercive steps, including deportation, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting, or taking action against his OCI status.

Khan claimed the “non-bonafide” LIN was issued with “high-handed and grossly disproportionate abuse of power.”

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Advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon, and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal are likely to mention the plea on Monday before a division bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi for an urgent hearing.

After Mumbai Police detained the actor at October 10 protest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging the US citizen and OCI cardholder violated the law. Following an FIR forwarded by police, the FRRO issued the LIN on October 14.

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The petition claimed the LIN is without reasons and no specific contravention of the provision of the law mentioned. The plea claimed the notice described the petitioner only as a United States national and did not make mention of his OCI designation under the Citizenship Act, 1955, a statutory status that carries a lifelong right of residence in India, therefore, ignoring the fundamental fact reflects “non-application of mind.”

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The plea further claimed the LIN is a “final order” issued without any prior inquiry, show-cause notice or opportunity to respond and 14 days given to leave the country are not a substitute for a hearing.

He added that restriction on gatherings was imposed by a local police order and not an order under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the location was not protected or a prohibited place notified by the Central Government under that Act, therefore no condition of OCI status was breached.

The plea claimed the actor did not even attempt to enter the barricaded area and was returning to his car on being asked by police to leave and Police apprehended him only after media personnel surrounded him and asked for his remarks.

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The actor also claimed participating in a rally or even protesting are not restrictive covenants on any foreigner, let alone an OCI holder and an “unproven and under investigation FIR cannot justify expulsion.”

He claimed the it was “grossly disproportionate” to direct a lifelong resident to leave India based on “unjust” detention” from which he was released the same evening and if implemented, the notice would cause “irreversible harm” to him.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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