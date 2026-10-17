Actor Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against FRRO’s ‘Leave India Notice’

Actor Imran Khan on Saturday filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28, calling it “unconstitutional”.

The notice was issued on October 14 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025, by joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar near August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

The 44-year-old actor sought to quash and set aside the LIN, along with an “immediate stay” on its operation and implementation, pending disposal of his writ plea.

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The plea also sought an interim relief from the court to restrain officials from taking coercive steps, including deportation, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting, or taking action against his OCI status.