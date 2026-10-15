Told to leave India over anti-CEC protest, actor Imran Khan heads to Bombay High Court

Imran Khan has been asked to leave India days after he attended a protest in Mumbai (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Actor Imran Khan will approach the Bombay High Court against a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) asking him to leave the country by October 28 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, by joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar near August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

“We are in a process of filing the petition against the FRRO notice,” Imran Khan’s lawyers said, adding that it is likely to be registered by Friday or by Monday.

The plea, being filed through advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon, and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal, once registered, is likely to come up before a division bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi seeking an urgent hearing.