Told to leave India over anti-CEC protest, actor Imran Khan heads to Bombay High Court
The FRRO has told the US citizen and OCI cardholder to leave by October 28, saying his protest near August Kranti Maidan broke the Immigration and Foreigners Act. His petition is expected to reach the Bombay HC by Friday.
Actor Imran Khan will approach the Bombay High Court against a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) asking him to leave the country by October 28 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, by joining a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar near August Kranti Maidan on October 10.
“We are in a process of filing the petition against the FRRO notice,” Imran Khan’s lawyers said, adding that it is likely to be registered by Friday or by Monday.
The plea, being filed through advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon, and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal, once registered, is likely to come up before a division bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi seeking an urgent hearing.
Calling the FRRO notice a “drastic action,” Imran Khan claimed the Foreigners Act or OCI rules do not prohibit a person from participating in any protest. As per the lawyer, the actor had earlier said he was not against any political party and only stood for fundamental rights of citizens to carry out the protests.
After the Mumbai Police detained the actor when he participated in protests on Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging that the actor was a United States (US) citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder and had violated the law by taking part in the demonstration or protest. The Gamdevi police station forwarded the complaint to the FRRO, which issued the notice on Thursday.
The OCI scheme introduced in 2005 grants foreign nationals of Indian origin a lifelong visa, but they cannot vote or contest elections. OCI cardholders remain subject to India’s laws on foreigners and immigration.
The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which replaced the earlier Foreigners Act, 1946, stipulates provisions for regulating the entry, stay, and removal of foreign nationals. Under Section 29, which provides “reasonable powers,” the Central Government may, by general or special order, direct the removal of a foreigner from India for contravention of any of the provisions of the Act, any rule or order made thereunder, or an adverse security report.
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The law also provides for actions and punishments against certain violations, including Section 7 of the Act, which empowers the Central Government to prohibit, regulate, or restrict the entry of foreigners into India, as well as their departure and continued presence. It can also require a foreigner not to return to India, restrict their movement, or impose conditions governing their residence and activities.
While Section 21 of the 2025 Act provides punishment for entry without valid documents, Section 22 prescribes punishment for using or supplying forged documents and Section 23 provides imprisonment and fine for overstaying a visa or remaining without valid documents.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More