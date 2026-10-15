Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India, days after protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to asked to leave India by October 28 days after he participated in the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written by: Apoorva Agashe
1 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Actor Imran Khan was among the hundreds detained during the Mumbai protests on Saturday.Actor Imran Khan was among the hundreds detained during the Mumbai protests on Saturday. (Photo: Akash Patil)
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Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 days after he participated in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai.

The actor, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, was also briefly detained by Mumbai Police during the protest.

The Bollywood actor is an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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