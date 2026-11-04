They got actor Imran Khan to apologise for SIR protest. Now fury shifts to sister Zayn

Two days after actor Imran Khan apologised for participating in the Mumbai SIR protests and submitted an undertaking to never participate in any demonstration in the future, the Mumbai Police has written to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking verification of his cousin and actor, Zyan Marie Khan’s Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status for attending the demonstration.
The move comes after an FIR was registered against Zayn Khan, a US citizen, for participating in the October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai, alongside brother Imran Khan. It was organised by Tushar Gandhi’s Hum Bharat Ke Log organisation. Both actors were later detained from the protest site.
Following their detention, the Mumbai Police’s South Region wrote to the FRRO, seeking verification of the OCI status of both the actors.
“As part of the procedure, the police had written to the FRRO stating that their OCI status should be checked,” a police officer said.
On October 14, the FRRO issued a Leave India Notice to Imran Khan. Two days later, the Mumbai Police wrote to the FRRO, informing it that Zayn Khan holds an OCI card and requested verification of her status.
“The regional office wrote to the FRRO stating that an FIR had been registered against her and that her OCI status must be checked,” the officer said.
The FRRO subsequently examined the OCI status of both Imran and Zayn Khan.
On Monday, November 2, the Bombay High Court ordered Imran Khan to tender an “unconditional apology,” stating that the OCI cardholders do not have the right to protest.
According to the Mumbai Police, Zyan Marie Khan was born in Mumbai, but holds an OCI card. “She was born in Mumbai but is a US OCI cardholder. The FRRO will check her OCI status,” a police officer said.
Imran Khan’s lawyer told The Indian Express that Zayn has not been served the FRRO notice.