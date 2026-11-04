They got actor Imran Khan to apologise for SIR protest. Now fury shifts to sister Zayn

Two days after actor Imran Khan apologised for participating in the Mumbai SIR protests and submitted an undertaking to never participate in any demonstration in the future, the Mumbai Police has written to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking verification of his cousin and actor, Zyan Marie Khan’s Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status for attending the demonstration.

The move comes after an FIR was registered against Zayn Khan, a US citizen, for participating in the October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai, alongside brother Imran Khan. It was organised by Tushar Gandhi’s Hum Bharat Ke Log organisation. Both actors were later detained from the protest site.