Actor Gaurav Dixit, arrested in a drugs case, granted bail with conditions

Actor Gaurav Dixit, arrested last month in connection with a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was granted bail by the special court on Thursday.

Among the conditions put forth by the court while allowing the bail to Dixit were that he would have to surrender his passport to the investigation agency, attend the NCB office thrice a week till the chargesheet is filed and not tamper with evidence. Dixit was directed to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Dixit was arrested on August 27 with the NCB alleging that he was part of an “active drug cartel”. The NCB had claimed that the arrest of other accused with drugs and their questioning had led them to Dixit. The NCB claimed that a search at his residence led them to 8 grams of mepherdrone, 20 grams of charas and nine tablets of Ecstasy weighing 0.6 grams. Dixit has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In his bail plea filed through lawyer Kushal Mor, Dixit had claimed that the drugs alleged to have been found from him were not of commercial quantity.