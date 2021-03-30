Actor Eijaz Khan detained for questioning by NCB

An NCB official said that Eijaz Khan's name cropped up while questioning one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier. (File)

Actor Eijaz Khan was detained for questioning by the NCB from Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Khan landed in the city from Rajasthan when NCB officials took him away for questioning in connection with a narcotics case being probed by them.

An NCB official said that Khan’s name cropped up while questioning one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier. The NCB had recovered MDMA worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week. As part of the operation, raids were carried out in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road.

“We are questioning Khan. We are checking if he is linked to the syndicate,” the official said.

Batata is the son of Farooq Batata, allegedly a major drug peddler in the city.

Khan, a former Big Boss contestant, had earlier been arrested with Ecstasy tablets by Navi Mumbai police from a hotel. Khan was also arrested earlier for putting up an objectionable social media post.