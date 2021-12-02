Actor Brahma Mishra found dead at Mumbai residence, cops rule out foul play

Actor Brahmaswaroop Mishra (36), better known as Brahma Mishra, was found dead Thursday afternoon at his rented residence at Yari Road in Mumbai’s Versova. Mishra was known for his roles in Haseen Dillruba (2021), Kesari (2019) and Chor Chor Super Chor (2013).

The police said, prima facie, there is no foul play and the actor has died a natural death due to a heart attack. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem and his family members in Bhopal have been informed.

The actor had been living alone at his flat for the past four years. The police said he was last seen a few days ago, adding that the body was partially decomposed. Neighbours had alerted the cops after a stench emanated from his flat. The police opened the door using a duplicate key and found the actor’s body in the toilet. They found no injury marks on the body.