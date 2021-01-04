Actor arrested in connection with drugs racket

The NCB in Mumbai registered an offence and are on the lookout for him. (Representational)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actor from a hotel room in Mira Road on Saturday in connection with a drug racket.

The police had intercepted a suspect named Chand Shaikh at Gurunanak Marg near Bandra railway station on Saturday and recovered 400 gm of MD from the Bandra resident.

After interrogating Shaikh, the police raided a hotel room at The Crown Business Hotel at Bhayander, but failed to nab a suspect, Sayeed Shaikh, who had fled. However, police found the actor in the room and are currently interrogating her.

An officer said that Sayeed, a resident of Mira Bhayander in Thane, is supposed to be the main supplier of MD drugs. The NCB in Mumbai registered an offence and are on the lookout for him.