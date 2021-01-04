scorecardresearch
Actor arrested in connection with drugs racket

The police had intercepted a suspect named Chand Shaikh at Gurunanak Marg near Bandra railway station on Saturday and recovered 400 gm of MD from the Bandra resident.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 4, 2021 1:22:09 am
Mumbai NCB, Tollywood actress arrested, Tollywood actress drug arrest, Mumbai news, indian express newsThe NCB in Mumbai registered an offence and are on the lookout for him. (Representational)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actor from a hotel room in Mira Road on Saturday in connection with a drug racket.

After interrogating Shaikh, the police raided a hotel room at The Crown Business Hotel at Bhayander, but failed to nab a suspect, Sayeed Shaikh, who had fled. However, police found the actor in the room and are currently interrogating her.

An officer said that Sayeed, a resident of Mira Bhayander in Thane, is supposed to be the main supplier of MD drugs. The NCB in Mumbai registered an offence and are on the lookout for him.

