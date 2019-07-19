Actor Ajaz Khan held in Mumbai for ‘disruptive’ social media posts

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly posting videos on social media that could promote enmity between two communities.

“We have registered an FIR against Khan for sharing and putting up videos that could promote enmity between two groups of people. He has been arrested by BKC cyber police station personnel,” Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.

Based on a complaint, police arrested Khan under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

The arrest comes soon after the Mumbai police registered an FIR against TikTok stars for allegedly posting objectionable comments about the Jharkhand lynching case.

This is the third time Khan has faced arrest — In October 2018, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested the former Bigg Boss contestant from a Mumbai hotel for allegedly possessing eight tablets of the drug MDMA. In 2016, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician.