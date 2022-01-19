Activists working for underprivileged children urge state to reopen schools

Fifteen days after the closure of in-person classes in schools, several social organisations working for the education of underprivileged children across Maharashtra have demanded that schools be reopened. Activists have claimed that children are at immense loss due to inadequate access to online learning. They have also sought restrictions at local levels instead of imposing a blanket school closure across Maharashtra as children from rural areas are the most affected due to closed schools.

“There is absolutely no Covid-19 case in this area for many days. Yet, schools here are completely closed, thanks to the blanket regulation by the state government to keep schools closed across Maharashtra. All other establishments and functions are allowed with a number of restrictions, then why is there a blanket closure for schools alone, which is a basic right of any child,” said Vineeta Tatake from Maitri Sanghtna, which works in Melghat tribal area.

Vijay Kombe, a Zilla Parishad School teacher from Wardha, shared, “When opening physical classes, consent is taken from all, especially parents. Then why are they not consulted when deciding to close schools.”

Kombe is from Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Association, which has been emphasising on the need of physical learning in schools as students coming to ZP schools have no other option of learning. “Forget about not having the devices, even those having one face connectivity issues in rural areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is almost a month left for state schools to reopen physical classes. But it has already caused great academic loss to students.

“This is a point we are tired of explaining to the government boasting how online methods have ensured continued learning…the government has no data to track students in remote learning atmosphere,” said Hemangi Joshi of Shikshan Hakka Mancha.