Activists from ‘Save Aarey’ group tie rakhis on trees, demand removal of fences

CITIZENS AND activists from the ‘Save Aarey’ group celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on trees inside the Metro Car shed area in Aarey Milk Colony at Goregaon. The citizens demanded immediate removal of the fences from the Metro 3 Car Depot Site.

Activists also demanded that the ongoing construction work of the ramp in Aarey to bring the Metro 3 rakes to the Car Depot be stopped. The trees and the biodiversity of the Metro 3 Depot should be set free at the earliest, the activists demanded “Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in December 2019 had set up a committee to look for alternative land options for Metro 3 Depot. To date, the government is unable to identify land,” said Amrita Bhattacharjee, member of Aarey Conservation Group.

Activists also sought clarity from Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on phase 2 evaluation of the ecologically sensitive areas of Aarey to protect the larger part of Aarey land.