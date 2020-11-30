Activist slams MP CM’s allegations of forced conversion of tribals

Addressing two events in tribal-dominated Umaria and Badwani districts in MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had accused Christians of forcibly trying to convert tribals.

Reacting to statements made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mumbai-based activist and former vice-president of the state minorities commission Dr Abraham Mathai said on Sunday that allegations that Christians were forcibly converting tribals were “outright false and dubious”.

“Such false and unsubstantiated statements from a chief minister of a state is deplorable and will only encourage attacks on vulnerable Christian minorities, who never retaliate when attacked like others who do so in self-defence. Today, Christian minorities in India are the most persecuted as they are meek and believe in Christ’s teaching of showing the other cheek when attacked,” Mathai said in a statement. Addressing two events in tribal-dominated Umaria and Badwani districts in MP, Chouhan had accused Christians of forcibly trying to convert tribals.

Mathai, president of Indian Christian Voice, said, “In any dish, the least of all the ingredients is salt but without salt any dish would be tasteless. Likewise, we Christians, although being just 2.3 per cent of the population, have never failed in our responsibility in society and have only added value like salt adds flavour to any dish.” He said courts must take suo motu cognizance of “such reckless, unfounded and irresponsible allegations by a CM”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.