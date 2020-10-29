Activist moves Bombay HC seeking removal of NCW chairperson

Social activist Saket Gokhale moved a writ petition before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking the removal of National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Referring to her tweets about her recent meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, where the issue of “rising cases of love jihad” was discussed, the petition sought Sharma’s removal on the ground of her alleged incapability in holding the post due to “non-partisan communal discourse”, which casts aspersions on her ability to act in a non-partisan manner.

The petition, which is based on statements made on Sharma’s official twitter handle, claimed that her “mindset was not befitting someone who is responsible for preventing crime against women”.

The HC will hear the plea in due course.

