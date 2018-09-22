Activist files police complaint, seeks FIR against Jet crew

A Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight had to return to the city after an alleged manual error in maintaining cabin pressure led to at least 30 passengers suffering nose bleed, chest pain and other complications. (File) A Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight had to return to the city after an alleged manual error in maintaining cabin pressure led to at least 30 passengers suffering nose bleed, chest pain and other complications. (File)

A social activist on Friday filed a complaint at the Sahar police station against Jet Airways, accusing it of for putting the lives of 166 passengers in danger, allegedly because of “mismanagement”.

This comes a day after a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur had to return to the city after an alleged manual error in maintaining cabin pressure led to at least 30 passengers suffering nose bleed, chest pain and other complications.

Asad Ashraf Patel, the editor of a local newspaper, filed the complaint through his lawyer Rajkumarlaxman A Rajhuns.

Maintaining that the complaint was filed to ensure that the police book Jet Airways on charges of attempt to murder, Rajhuns said: “My client, acting for the general good of public, has decided to file the FIR against the Jet Airways crew. Because of their mismanagement, the 166 passengers had to face death bed situation.”

The complaint, addressed to Sahar police station’s senior inspector, said that Patel saw the news on TV channels and then checked with the airport. “We want to get an FIR filed on charges of poor crisis management and dereliction of duties by crew members, amounting to attempt to murder of all 166 travelers on board,” Rajhuns said.

The police, however, are yet to lodge an FIR. “The complaint has been filed by an individual who doesn’t have any locus standi in the matter. No other complaint has been filed as of now… the passenger have also not approached us. So, we are yet to file an FIR,” said DCP Anil Kumbhar (Zone 8), under whose jurisdiction Sahar police station falls.

