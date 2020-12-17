Active pool of Covid cases drops below 10,000 for first time in 8 months

At present, Mumbai has 391 containment zones in slums and chawls and 4,444 sealed buildings. (Representational)

MUMBAI’S ACTIVE caseload has almost halved to 6,858 from over 12,926 cases in the last two days. The active pool has dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time in the last eight months.

On Wednesday, the BMC recorded 795 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths. The toll crossed the 11,000-mark on the day and total reported positive cases touched 2.84 lakh. Mumbai accounts for 15 per cent of the state’s Covid burden.

With consistent decline in new cases, civic officials are planning to take a review in the first week of January on whether they need to shut down jumbo facilities for Covid-19 patients. The Worli facility, the first such jumbo centre in the city, has been shut. At present, jumbo facilities at Dahisar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Mulund are operational.

According to civic officials, dependence on private hospitals is also on a decline. Data shows few Covid patients now require hospitalisation with most suffering from mild symptoms and preferring home isolation. Of 16,584 isolation beds, only 26.8 per cent are occupied. At least 12,123 Covid beds lie vacant in the city.

Out of active cases, while 754 remain critical, over 4,600 have some symptoms and 3,400 are asymptomatic. The recovery rate is now 93 per cent. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said even if a second wave emerged, it might not be as severe as the first wave.

“But we are prepared, we can restart facilities for Covid treatment in 48 hours’ notice. The entire infrastructure is ready. We have also kept oxygen tanks full in case patient load increases,” Kakani said.

At present, Mumbai has 391 containment zones in slums and chawls and 4,444 sealed buildings.

