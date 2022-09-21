scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Maharashtra: Active Covid cases down by 63% in past month

The number of active cases is a count of those currently receiving treatment for Covid in hospitals or Covid care centres, or home quarantined for Covid-19.

Out of 36 districts in the state, 28 have less than a 100 active cases. Of this, Pune has the highest number of active cases at 1,242, followed by Mumbai (1,009) and Thane (683). (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

WITH THE flattening of the pandemic curve, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has come down by nearly 63 per cent in the last one month, falling from 11,866 on August 20 to 4,440 on September 19. However, health officials have cautioned against a spike after festival season.

Out of 36 districts in the state, 28 have less than a 100 active cases. Of this, Pune has the highest number of active cases at 1,242, followed by Mumbai (1,009) and Thane (683).

Eight districts – Jalgoan, Nandurbar, Dhule, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Yavatmal, and Wardha – have less than ten active cases.

Talking to The Indian Express, state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the Covid-19 pandemic is at the stage of ‘endemic’.

“Across the state, the current number of cases has certainly fallen. In any pandemic, whenever we reach a peak, it is followed by a plateau and gradually, the curve drops. It is a good sign for us but the virus will not just vanish, so people need to be careful,” he said.

In Mumbai, as of September 19, only 40 Covid patients were undergoing treatment in ICU and five were on ventilators.

Doctors also cautioned that elderly people with underlying health issues should follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “Individuals whose immune systems are weak and are more vulnerable to Covid should take the third dose on priority as the virus is still around and people are continuing to contract the infection,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the Covid-19 task force.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:00:58 am
