Action Taken Report on quota to be tabled in Assembly: CM Devendra Fadnavis

THE STATE government will table in the state Assembly the action taken report (ATR) on the State Backward Class Commission’s (SBCC) recommendations for the Maratha quota, before introducing a Bill to make a provision for the reservation in the ongoing Winter Session of the House, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. The session will conclude on Friday.

“The government is committed provide Marathas reservation in jobs and education. The ATR will be tabled on SBCC’s three main parameters — the social and educational backwardness of the community and the criteria of exceptional and extraordinary situation,” Fadnavis said in the Assembly.

Rejecting the Opposition’s demand for tabling the SBCC report, the CM said that as per rules under which the SBCC was set up, only the ATR on its recommendations is tabled in the House.

“Ever since the formation of the state, SBCC has submitted 51 reports. But not a single report was ever tabled in the Assembly. On the contrary, rules mandate that the government provides details through ATR on whether the recommendations have been accepted or rejected,” Fadnavis said.

“The government has decided to give Marathas reservation under the new Socially and Educationally Backward Community (SEBC) category. The reservation will not alter the existing 52 per cent quota in Maharashtra,” he added.

On the Opposition seeking to know the government’s stand on quota for Dhangar community under the Scheduled Tribe, the CM said: “The government is committed to providing the Dhangar community reservation under ST category. The report of TISS on reservation to the community is being studied. The government is going to send a proposal to the Centre based on TISS’ recommendations. We will also table the ATR on this report.” “I would like to assure that the existing ST quota will remain intact,” he added.

On the Congress and the NCP seeking quota for Muslims, Fadnavis said: “We have never discriminated against any community. During the Shiv Sena-BJP regime (1995-98), 52 communities within the Muslims were included under OBC category. My government also gave scholarships to economically backward Muslims.”

“They (Congress and NCP) failed to implement the recommendations of the Ranganathan Commission and Sachar Committee. They have always exploited the Muslims as a vote bank and taken them for granted.”

“In the past, the Supreme Court had rejected reservation to Muslims in government jobs. While it had upheld quota in education, it was not a final verdict,” Fadnavis said, adding that while the government is willing to consider 40 to 42 communities among the Muslims — as urged by the Opposition — for quota, the groups need to be declared as backward first.

“Those demanding quota should first approach the SBCC, and the commission’s report will be binding on the government… It is mandatory to establish their backwardness,” he said.

The Opposition members objected to the CM’s reply and the House had to be adjourned for 10 minutes amid uproarious scenes. After the House reassembled, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and other Opposition members squatted in the well of the House and demanded that reports recommending quotas for Maratha and Dhangars be tabled in the Legislature and five per cent reservation in education to Muslims be restored. “It is our legitimate right to seek the tabling of the Maratha report so that a debate can happen… We are not against legislation or the report. But we want government to take us into confidence…. The CM’s assurance on Dhangar and Muslims quota is just hollow promise,” Vikhe-Patil said.