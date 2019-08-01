Action taken after video went viral: 4 Mumbai cops celebrate informer’s b’day in police station, suspended

PENDING A departmental inquiry, four policemen have been suspended after they were captured in a video celebrating the birthday of an informer inside Bhandup police station.

Two others — the senior inspector of the police station and the inspector in-charge of the night shift — also face a preliminary inquiry for poor supervision and lack of control over police station.

The four are sub-inspectors Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokare, head constable Subhash Ghosalkar and police naik Anil Gaikwad. “Four policemen attached to the Bhandup police station were placed under suspension pending departmental inquiry.

The senior inspector and police inspector in-charge for the night shift will also face a preliminary inquiry,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

While the incident took place on July 23, action was taken against the policemen only after the video went viral. In the video clip, the policemen are seen singing ‘happy birthday’ and clapping as the informer, Ayaan Khan, cuts the cake in the police station.

While this was videographed, some of the policemen also posed for photographs with Khan.

Initially, senior officers tried to defend the policemen, stating that the informer did not have a criminal record.

“There was a kidnapping case registered in the past when he eloped with a girl. Eventually, he married the girl and the case was withdrawn… Another FIR that was registered against him a few years ago but no substance was found in that complaint,” an officer said.

However, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) V K Choubey went on to ask the zonal deputy commissioner to conduct a probe.

“The act cannot be justified. Irrespective of the past record, a police station is not a place where birthday celebrations can take place,” said DCP Akhilesh Singh (Zone VII).

An officer, however, pointed out that the Mumbai Police twitter handle has itself in the past posted photographs of people whose birthdays have been celebrated inside police stations as part of the public outreach programme.

The Bhandup police station had been in the eye of the storm in the past as well when due to rising incidents of crime, a former senior inspector was shunted out.