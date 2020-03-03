Action against illegal eateries Govt considering to amend laws: AG to Bombay HC

A plea has been filed by one Kabita Jalui, urging the court to direct the BMC to shut down Aaamantran Restaurant at Evershine Millenium Paradise. (file) A plea has been filed by one Kabita Jalui, urging the court to direct the BMC to shut down Aaamantran Restaurant at Evershine Millenium Paradise. (file)

The state government submitted before the Bombay High Court Monday that it was considering amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to give power to civic bodies to act against illegal eateries.

The government admitted that municipal corporations now can only impose fines on illegal eateries or conduct seizures against them but cannot seal them. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said the government was exploring the possibility of making stringent laws to curb the proliferation of illegal businesses, more so in the food industry.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla was hearing a case related to an unlicensed restaurant in Kandivali. A plea has been filed by one Kabita Jalui, urging the court to direct the BMC to shut down Aaamantran Restaurant at Evershine Millenium Paradise. Jalui, who is the owner of the premises where the restaurant is located, told the court that the restaurant has been operating without a licence since 2014, when its five-year lease expired.

Kumbhakoni submitted that a meeting was convened between officials of the BMC, urban development and law departments pertaining to scope of changes to be made in municipal laws.

He informed the court that the Assembly was in session and sought time to respond on the changes to be made in the law. The bench posted further hearing after three weeks.

