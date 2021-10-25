‘Acquired vehicles that can reach up to 50 floors and 50 m horizontally in slums’: Rajendra Chaudhary

Deputy Chief Officer (Technical) in the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Rajendra Chaudhary, speaks to Yogesh Naik about the challenges of handling blazes in a vertically expanding Mumbai and the fire safety challenges posed by high-rises.

A security guard lost his life in the fire at One Avighna Park residential building on Friday. Could his life have been saved if timely action was taken by the fire brigade?

It is indeed sad that we could not save him. As per information available, he entered the 19th floor flat on fire from the balcony of the 18th floor. As per statements of residents, he managed to gain entry into the flat through the bathroom. It is yet to be seen whether he went on his own or was sent by his bosses.

What went wrong in this case?

This is under investigation. Prima facie the electrical circuit was defective. We are looking at the cause. The internal fire-fighting system was in operation, but there was not enough water pressure to douse the blaze. The 19th floor had wooden cladding, this added fuel to the fire.

What are the challenges of fighting fires in a high-rise?

First challenge is scaling the height. Most buildings don’t have enough space in which we can operate our turntable ladders or aerial ladder platforms. The second challenge is to take water to higher floors when the internal fire-fighting system of these buildings fail. As of now, we have pumps that can take water up to 70 m. It is imperative that high-rises have an efficient internal fire-fighting system. In case there is no internal system, we have to install pumps at every 10th floor to pump water in full force. These pumps weigh around 150 kg and our officers need to manually lift them and put them in place, which is an arduous task.

Does Mumbai have enough turntable ladders and aerial ladder platforms to fight fires in high-rises?

I have 20 ladders in Mumbai. One that can reach 90 m is with the Byculla unit and another, which can reach up to 81 m, is in Borivali. The tallest fire ladder in the world is 112 m. Mumbai can’t afford to have one because of its size and weight. It is an island city. Imagine the wind at 70 m and the risk involved. Besides, Mumbai has been dug by several utilities and some spots are hollow. We don’t know who has dug where and which spots can’t take the weight of turntable ladders or aerial ladder platforms. We have given an order for two 64-m ladders and one 70-m ladder. We will get these next year.

The fire brigade has often said that internal fire-fighting systems of buildings have to work properly, but this does not happen always. Is there a strict mechanism to check this?

The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 mandates each that society must provide a fire-fighting system.

This system must be checked every six months and this certificate must be handed over to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Commercial buildings do this, but among residential societies, the compliance is less.

You retire next month. Have you trained enough personnel so that the fire brigade does not suffer?

I have a team of nine engineers. Also, all our officers are trained to use specialised vehicles and we go for regular training for technical and operational staffers. My exit will not affect this. The institution will never die and we have trained enough men and officers.

What are the areas where the fire brigade needs improvement?

Tackling fire in buildings at great height is a big challenge. We have now ordered a fire-fighting vehicle for high-rises. This will have a high pressure machine, which can send water up to 50 floors. I am expecting this vehicle in December. It has cost us Rs 2.8 crore and is a Make in India product. We have also acquired a Rs 12-crore water tower vehicle that can go 50 m horizontally to fight fires in slums and congested areas. This vehicle will be commissioned and is now in our Byculla fire brigade headquarters.

On Friday, we saw drones being used for taking stock of the situation at One Avighna Park. Are we likely to see increasing reliance on drones?

We are looking at alternate technology. Drones are helping us in assessment just as they did in the case of One Avighna Park. Powerful drones can be used to send water pipes to heights in the future. Also, when someone is drowning, we can use a drone to drop a float or a ring.