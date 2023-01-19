ACP Vishal Dhume booked, suspended for ‘molesting woman in inebriated state’

The state government on Wednesday suspended Auran-gabad Crime Branch’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishal Dhume for allegedly molesting a woman in a car and assaulting her husband and mother-in-law in an inebriated state on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, Dhume was booked by the city police station. On Tuesday, the home department issued an order to suspend Dhume.

According to the complaint, the woman, her husband and other family members had gone out for dinner. Dhume and his friend were also present there.

Dhume, who allegedly requested the woman’s husband to take him to the police commissionerate, molested the woman inside the couple’s car on the way.

He later told the couple that he needed to use a washroom, and requested them to take him to their house. At their house, Dhume allegedly insisted on using the washroom inside the woman’s bedroom, the complaint said. As the woman’s mother-in-law and husband tried to pacify Dhume, who was drunk, he started arguing with them and hit the husband, the complaint said. Following this, the family called the police.

The police reached the house and took the ACP along with them. Later, the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code.