scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

ACP Vishal Dhume booked, suspended for ‘molesting woman in inebriated state’

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, Dhume was booked by the city police station. On Tuesday, the home department issued an order to suspend Dhume.

Dhume, who allegedly requested the woman's husband to take him to the police commissionerate, molested the woman inside the couple’s car on the way.
Listen to this article
ACP Vishal Dhume booked, suspended for ‘molesting woman in inebriated state’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The state government on Wednesday suspended Auran-gabad Crime Branch’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishal Dhume for allegedly molesting a woman in a car and assaulting her husband and mother-in-law in an inebriated state on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, Dhume was booked by the city police station. On Tuesday, the home department issued an order to suspend Dhume.

According to the complaint, the woman, her husband and other family members had gone out for dinner. Dhume and his friend were also present there.

Dhume, who allegedly requested the woman’s husband to take him to the police commissionerate, molested the woman inside the couple’s car on the way.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy

He later told the couple that he needed to use a washroom, and requested them to take him to their house. At their house, Dhume allegedly insisted on using the washroom inside the woman’s bedroom, the complaint said. As the woman’s mother-in-law and husband tried to pacify Dhume, who was drunk, he started arguing with them and hit the husband, the complaint said. Following this, the family called the police.

More from Mumbai

The police reached the house and took the ACP along with them. Later, the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:23 IST
Next Story

Dinner celebration took fatal turn for IITian hailing from Bihar

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close