Tuesday, October 26, 2021
ACP-rank officer to probe complaints against NCB officials, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

According to an officer, a BJP MLA has submitted a complaint application stating that Malik is "trying to create disharmony in society by bringing in the religion aspect."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: October 26, 2021 10:45:42 pm
NCP leader and Cabinet minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik. (Express photo)

The Mumbai police said they have initiated an inquiry on the complaints they have received against NCB officials and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the past two days.

Sources in the department said four complaints were made against NCB officials while two were made against Malik.

An officer said, “At Kurla police station, a BJP MLA has submitted a complaint application stating that Malik is trying to create disharmony in society by bringing in the religion aspect in the matter.”

In another instance, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drug cruise case, has alleged that he overheard a conversation in which his employer, KP Gosavi, was discussing settling the matter for Rs 18 crore. He has alleged that Rs 8 crore were to be given to Wankhede, police said.

Officials said an assistant commissioner of police rank officer has been appointed to inquire into the allegations.

