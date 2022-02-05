ACP among three booked for demanding Rs 50 lakh for man caught in cheating case

The Chembur police in Mumbai registered a case of extortion on Thursday against three persons, including an assistant commissioner of police and a suspended inspector, for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from the family of a person arrested in a cheating case.

The police said that the complainant in the case, who runs an event management company, has alleged that the three accused colluded with each other and demanded money in return for favouring her brother in court so that he could get bail. The three named in the FIR are ACP Shalini Sharma, suspended inspector Anil Jadhav and a private person, Raju Sontakke.

As per the statement of complainant Saida Qureshi, Mehboob was arrested by Chembur police in a cheating case in November 2020. Sharma then held the charge of senior inspector at the police station. “His bail plea was rejected by the court, as the police had not submitted a chargesheet. He was arrested again in December in another case,” said Saida’s lawyer Chitra Salunkhe.

While lodged in Taloja jail, Mehboob was booked in another case of cheating and the Chembur police sought his custody again, the FIR said. “While Mehboob was in the custody of Chembur police, Sharma called him to his cabin, where Jadhav was also present. They demanded money from him to ensure that he gets bail early,” said Saida in her statement to the police. She added that Jadhav had then instructed Mehboob to either pay the money or take Rs 50 lakh from him and transfer a family-owned property to his name.

Owing to the harassment, Saida approached senior police officers, following which the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch, which registered an FIR on Thursday. ACP Sharma could not be contacted as her phone was switched off.